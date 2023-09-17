12 Yellow Cards & Philadelphia Union Blows lead as game against FC Cincinnati ends in DRAW

Chester PA: We are at the point of the MLS Season where we know what teams are going to playoff and on Saturday Night from Subaru Park we had a possible playoff preview as the Philadelphia Union took on FC Cincinnati, Cincinnati is in 1st Place while the Union are in 3rd place. The Union come into the game off a win over the Red Bulls on Sep 3.
The Last time that FC Cincinnati came to Philly was in the 2022 MLS Playoffs which the Union won & went on to make the MLS Cup Final.
Lineup:
Tonight's #StartingXI vs Cincy 🐍
📝👉 https://t.co/Pn4SUxZkKz
#PHIvCIN | #DOOP | @mls pic.twitter.com/dNc0KyCjhc
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 16, 2023
Tonight's #StartingXI vs Cincy 🐍
📝👉 https://t.co/Pn4SUxZkKz
#PHIvCIN | #DOOP | @mls pic.twitter.com/dNc0KyCjhc
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 16, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, both teams would come out with quality chances to score but could not finish, The Unuon got the party started in the 23rd minute on a blast from Jose Martinez, and then the Union added to the lead on a Penalty Kick Goal by Daniel Gazag for 2-0 lead
Our number 10 coverts his 10th penalty of the season 🎯
Gazdag now holds the record for most penalty kick goals in a single season in @MLS history with 10.#DOOP | #PHIvCIN 2-0 pic.twitter.com/SQYJaYK0j9
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 17, 2023
Our number 10 coverts his 10th penalty of the season 🎯
Gazdag now holds the record for most penalty kick goals in a single season in @MLS history with 10.#DOOP | #PHIvCIN 2-0 pic.twitter.com/SQYJaYK0j9
— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) September 17, 2023
After the Union made it 2-0, things got very Physical as there were 7 Yellow cards., Union took a 2-0 lead into the half & now the question is can FC Cincinnati respond & yes they did with a goal early in the 2nd half & then they tied it in the 76th minute.
The Physical play continued and then we had more Yellow Cards & there were also 2 red cards that came out, 1 for each team, At times in this game the referee looked like he was losing control of the match.
The game would end in a 2-2 draw as this was a performance that was so unlike what the Union is capable of doing and things just did not look right at all.
Postgame:
Union Coach Jim Curtin:
Philadelphia Union Daniel Gazdag:
Here is what I asked to @PhilaUnion Daniel Gazdag after Draw vs FC Cincinnati#DOOP #MLS #PHIvCIN pic.twitter.com/Wyl3MDRTty
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 17, 2023
Here is what I asked to @PhilaUnion Daniel Gazdag after Draw vs FC Cincinnati#DOOP #MLS #PHIvCIN pic.twitter.com/Wyl3MDRTty
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 17, 2023
What is next:
The Union would need to get rid of this performance as they now have to get ready for battle with Charlotte FC on Wednesday in Charlotte.