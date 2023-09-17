Union

12 Yellow Cards & Philadelphia Union Blows lead as game against FC Cincinnati ends in DRAW

Chester PA: We are at the point of the MLS Season where we know what teams are going to playoff and on Saturday Night from Subaru Park we had a possible playoff preview as the Philadelphia Union took on FC Cincinnati, Cincinnati is in 1st Place while the Union are in 3rd place. The Union come into the game off a win over the Red Bulls on Sep 3.

The Last time that FC Cincinnati came to Philly was in the 2022 MLS Playoffs which the Union won & went on to make the MLS Cup Final.

Lineup:

How the game went:

In the first half, both teams would come out with quality chances to score but could not finish, The Unuon got the party started in the 23rd minute on a blast from Jose Martinez, and then the Union added to the lead on a Penalty Kick Goal by Daniel Gazag for 2-0 lead

After the Union made it 2-0, things got very Physical as there were 7 Yellow cards., Union took a 2-0 lead into the half & now the question is can FC Cincinnati respond  & yes they did with a goal early in the 2nd half & then they tied it in the 76th minute.

The Physical play continued and then we had more Yellow Cards & there were also 2 red cards that came out, 1 for each team, At times in this game the referee looked like he was losing control of the match.

The game would end in a 2-2 draw as this was a performance that was so unlike what the Union is capable of doing and things just did not look right at all.

Postgame:

Union Coach Jim Curtin:

Philadelphia Union Daniel Gazdag:

What is next:
The Union would need to get rid of this performance as they now have to get ready for battle with Charlotte FC on Wednesday in Charlotte.

