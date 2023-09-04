Philadelphia Union take apart Red Bulls

Chester PA: So far through 2 games following the Leagues Cup, the Philadelphia Union are getting back into the push of the MLS and doing what they can to get one of the top spots for the Playoffs. On Sunday night, the Philadelphia took on the New York Red Bulls from Subaru Park in Chester PA.
The Union Come into the game off a loss to Toronto while the Red Bulls make their trip to Philly off a loss to New England.
Lineup:
🐍 vs 🐂
🐍 vs 🐂
Before the game, Former Philadelphia Eagles WR Freddie Mitchell would bang the drum to get things going.
Former #Eagles WR Freddie Mitchell Bangs the Drum before tonight game #DOOP #FlyEaglesFly #PHIvNYRB pic.twitter.com/CYur6x57ck
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) September 4, 2023
How the game went:
In the first 10 minutes both the Union & Red Bulls would have some good quality scoring chances, the Red Bulls would break through with the game’s first goal from Omir Fernandez in the 11th minute for the early 1-0 lead The Union would respond in the 29th minute on a goal from Jakob Glesnes off a free kick.
Right place, right time for Jakob Glesnes.
Right place, right time for Jakob Glesnes.
Late in First Half Stoppage time, the Red Bulls would get a Red Card and this would change the rest of the game. The Union thought they would have the 2-1 lead but VAR would come into play & take the goal away from Julián Carranza for offsides, after seeing the replay a couple of times, it was a very close play.
The game would be tied at 1 at halftime
One of the Questions is Can the Union make the Red Bulls Pay as they only have 10 players the rest of the game & the answer is YES as Damion Lowe & Julián Carranza scored back-to-back goals for a 3-1 lead. Daniel Gazdag would add to the lead for a 4-1 lead & the Red Bulls just do not have an answer to stop the Union & the Crowd at Subaru Park was loving every minute of it.
The Union would go on to win the game 4-1 & it show why Subaru Park is one of the best venues in MLS.
Postgame:
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin:
Philadelphia Union Damion Lowe:
Postgame interview with @PhilaUnion Damion Lowe after tonight's win over the Red Bulls#DOOP #MLS #PHIvRBNY pic.twitter.com/WKlUB8dEzb
What is next:
The Union will now head into a couple of days off due to the international friendlies going on & then they will return to game action on September 16 against FC Cincinnati