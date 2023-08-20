Union Shutdown Monterrey for Third Place in Leagues Cup & Secure 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth

Chester, PA: Even though it still hurts that the Philadelphia Union fell to Lionel Messi for the right to play in the final, the Union needed to get back on track. They took on Monterrey for third place in the Leagues Cup on Saturday night from Subaru Park in Chester, PA.
Lineup:
Tonight's #StartingXI 🐍
Tonight's #StartingXI 🐍
How the game went:
The Union got the scoring party started in the first minute with Jesus Bueno for a 1-0 lead.
Union wasting NO time. 😳
Union wasting NO time. 😳
Later on in the first half, Monterrey would start to make things physical with some of their tackles. Multiple times the referee would let it go. The Union would add a momentum-breaking goal to close the half by Mikael Uhre for a 2-0 lead. Everyone was going the way of the Philadelphia Union in the first half.
Union make it 2-0 in 1st half Stoppage time by Mikael Uhre#DOOP #LeaguesCup #PHIvMTY pic.twitter.com/JFyXREKyeF
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 19, 2023
During the 2nd half, it would be the same as the first, which saw the Union with quality scoring chances but needing to finish them. In the 69th minute, the Capitan, Alejandro Bedoya, bangs one home to make it 3-0.
The Union takes down Monterrey and finished in 3rd place in the Leagues Cup, securing a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Postgame:
Union Coach Jim Curtin:
Here is what I asked Union Coach Jim Curtin following tonight's win over Monterrey for 3rd place in Leagues Cup #DOOP #LeaguesCup #PHIvMTY pic.twitter.com/IuisXZIprZ
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) August 20, 2023
Union’s Mikael Uhre:
What is next:
The Union now go from the World Cup-style tournament that was the Leagues Cup & return to MLS play. They now have 11 games left starting on Saturday, August 26. They will play in front of their home fans in MLS play on Sep 3 against the Red Bulls.