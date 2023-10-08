Union had chances against Nashville but match ends in scoreless draw

Chester PA: We are at the point where we know what teams are heading to the MLS Cup Playoffs and your Philadelphia Union are one of those teams that will be playing in the postseason & on Saturday night they battled Nashville SC from Subaru Park in Chester PA, this was the Union regular season home finale.
Lineups:
Tonight's #StartingXI vs Nash

#PHIvNSH | #DOOP
— X – Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) October 7, 2023
Former Philadel;hia Eagles TE Brent Celek would bang the drum to get things going for the game
Former #Eagles TE Brent Celek bangs the drum before tonight's game
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 7, 2023
How the game went:
In the first half, both Nashville & Philadelphia would have their chances to make big plays to take control of the game but both goalies were up for the test.
During the first half, the Sons of Ben would get the “Pay Kai Wagner” Chants going as this could have been Kai Wagner’s final regular season home game with the Union
Loud "Pay Kai Wagner" chants from the Sons of Ben
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 8, 2023
The first half would end as it started with a 0-0 score, now what can the Union do to make things more exciting for the fans that came out before heading into the playoffs?
The Union had a golden scoring chance on a corner kick in the 58th minute but could not finish the opportunity
58' | Wagner sends one in the box & Bedoya flicks it off the head for another opportunity.
#DOOP | #PHIvNSH 0-0
— X – Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) October 8, 2023
The referee would step in and make a couple of questionable calls and the crowd at Subaru Park was not having it
Late in the 2nd half, the Union would have 1 final chance to get a goal but it would not happen as this game would end in a 0-0 DRAW & with this result, the Union now going into the final week of the regular season in 3rd place in the east. Overall not one of the better performances by the team, multiple shot attempts were blocked, and just could not finish.
Postgame:
Union Coach Jim Curtin:
Union Damion Lowe:
Here is 2nd Part of what I asked to @PhilaUnion Damion Lowe on tonight's draw vs Nashville
#DOOP #MLS #PHIvNSH
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 8, 2023
What is next:
The Union now head into the international break before finishing the regular season on October 21 at New England which will deoterme what place they will finish and potential playoff games at Subaru Park