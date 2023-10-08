Union

Union Fans Make Voices Know, Chant For Front Office To “Pay Kai Wagner”

David Malandra Jr
Twitter

Chester, PA: As we know. during the season one of the players that is a fan favorite is nearing the end of his contract and wants to stay. The fans would make their push.

It was the Philadelphia Union’s Final Regular season home game on Saturday night at Subaru Park against Nashville SC. It started with the pregame intros of the starting lineup and Kai Wagner got a very loud ovation.

 

Then, the Sons of Ben would make it known with their message to the Union front office: “PAY KAI WAGNER”.

Back in September after the Union played the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park, Kai Wagner would get asked about his future with the Union:

Wagner has been a very important part of the success the Philadelphia Union has had since his signing with the team in February 2019.

This is something that we will be keeping an eye on as the MLS Cup Playoffs get going – and in the offseason.

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Union

Union had chances against Nashville but match ends in scoreless draw

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  54s
Union
12 Yellow Cards: Philadelphia Union Blows lead as game against FC Cincinnati ends in DRAW
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 16 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union Game Recap: Union Takes Apart New York Red Bulls
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 3 2023
Union
Union Shutdown Monterrey for Third Place in Leagues Cup & Secure 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 19 2023
Union
Olivier Mbaizo sends Philadelphia Union to Round of 16 on Penalty Kicks
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 3 2023
Union
Daniel Gazdag Registers Hat Trick as Union takes down Queretaro in Leagues Cup
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 26 2023
Union
Union lay the smackdown to Inter Miami CF
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jun 24 2023