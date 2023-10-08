Union Fans Make Voices Know, Chant For Front Office To “Pay Kai Wagner”

Chester, PA: As we know. during the season one of the players that is a fan favorite is nearing the end of his contract and wants to stay. The fans would make their push.
It was the Philadelphia Union’s Final Regular season home game on Saturday night at Subaru Park against Nashville SC. It started with the pregame intros of the starting lineup and Kai Wagner got a very loud ovation.
A very warm welcome from the fans for Kai Wagner tonight pic.twitter.com/jfqoyWDyKZ
— Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) October 8, 2023
A very warm welcome from the fans for Kai Wagner tonight pic.twitter.com/jfqoyWDyKZ
— Jimmy King (@Jimmyking35) October 8, 2023
Then, the Sons of Ben would make it known with their message to the Union front office: “PAY KAI WAGNER”.
Loud "Pay Kai Wagner" chants from the Sons of Ben#DOOP #MLS #PHIvNSH @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/UeRgJ8dje6
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 8, 2023
Loud "Pay Kai Wagner" chants from the Sons of Ben#DOOP #MLS #PHIvNSH @sportstalkphl pic.twitter.com/UeRgJ8dje6
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 8, 2023
Back in September after the Union played the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park, Kai Wagner would get asked about his future with the Union:
KAI WAGNER on his contract with Philadelphia. Doesn't sound good. @PhilaUnion #DOOP @mbarrera1323 @AATSports_ pic.twitter.com/W8Yjhgp8lZ
— José Roberto Nuñez (@JoserNunez91) September 4, 2023
KAI WAGNER on his contract with Philadelphia. Doesn't sound good. @PhilaUnion #DOOP @mbarrera1323 @AATSports_ pic.twitter.com/W8Yjhgp8lZ
— José Roberto Nuñez (@JoserNunez91) September 4, 2023
Wagner has been a very important part of the success the Philadelphia Union has had since his signing with the team in February 2019.
This is something that we will be keeping an eye on as the MLS Cup Playoffs get going – and in the offseason.