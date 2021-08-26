Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers Sign Sean Couturier to 8-Year Extension

Phillies Activate Eflin, Alvarado, as Hoskins Returns to the IL

08/26/2021

IMG_4980

When the Phillies activated Rhys Hoskins from the injured list on Sunday they got an offensive boost.  In his two games back with the Phillies, Hoskins hit three home runs.  But defense was a challenge for Hoskins, and it was clear he could not play every day.

So on Thursday the Phillies announced they were placing Hoskins back on the 10-day injured list.

The Phillies added back to the active roster starter Zach Eflin, who will take the mound for the Phillies against the Diamondbacks Thursday evening, and lefty reliever Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies also designated for assignment the contract of pitcher Chase Anderson.  The Phillies signed Anderson to a one-year, $3 million deal this past offseason to add starting pitcher depth.  The Phillies did not get much for their investment; Anderson went 2-4 with a 6.75 earned run average.

Whether the Phillies are able to play Hoskins the rest of the stretch remains unclear.  But the Phillies will surely miss their first baseman.

Posted by on 08/26/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)