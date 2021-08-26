Phillies Activate Eflin, Alvarado, as Hoskins Returns to the IL

When the Phillies activated Rhys Hoskins from the injured list on Sunday they got an offensive boost. In his two games back with the Phillies, Hoskins hit three home runs. But defense was a challenge for Hoskins, and it was clear he could not play every day.

So on Thursday the Phillies announced they were placing Hoskins back on the 10-day injured list.

The Phillies added back to the active roster starter Zach Eflin, who will take the mound for the Phillies against the Diamondbacks Thursday evening, and lefty reliever Jose Alvarado.

The Phillies also designated for assignment the contract of pitcher Chase Anderson. The Phillies signed Anderson to a one-year, $3 million deal this past offseason to add starting pitcher depth. The Phillies did not get much for their investment; Anderson went 2-4 with a 6.75 earned run average.

Whether the Phillies are able to play Hoskins the rest of the stretch remains unclear. But the Phillies will surely miss their first baseman.