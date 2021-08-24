Phillies Shake Up Front Office in Player Development Areas

When Dave Dombrowski took the helm of the Phillies on December 11, 2020, one might have expected some changes. However, Dombrowski largely left the organization untouched. That is, until today.

The Phillies announced a series of major changes to the front office staff. A summary is as follows:

Scott Proefrock is out as assistant general manager

is out as assistant general manager Brian Minniti is out as assistant general manager

is out as assistant general manager Josh Bonifay is out as director of player development

The Phillies press release indicates that Proefrock and Minniti will be "consultants" in 2022, while Bonifay has been extended the opportunity to serve as a scout.

Jorge Velandia, who has served the Phillies in many roles and carries an assistant general manager title, has been tabbed to lead player development, with assistance from Dana Parks, currently assistant director of player development.

Brian Barber remains in his role as director of scouting but will now report directly to Dombrowski. Sal Agostinelli remains in his role as director of international scouting, but will report to Velandia.

Bonifay had joined the Phillies just in 2019. So there was a small sample size of his work to this point. It could be that Dombrowski wishes to put someone in that position he is more familiar with.

Minitti's role as assistant general manager included overseeing player development, a role he had held since 2016.

Proefrock was one of the longer-tenured Phillies executives, joining the Phillies in November 2008 as Ruben Amaro, Jr. was taking over the general manager role from Pat Gillick.