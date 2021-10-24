Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Teams are Inquiring about OT Andre Dillard

Injury Report: Eagles at Raiders

10/24/2021
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles will be headed to their first match-up in Las Vegas down just one impact player from their game last week.

In fact, they will be getting back their right tackle Lane Johnson for this one, so Andre Dillard appears bound for the bench (and perhaps another team).

The Raiders are in a similar boat, making this one of the cleanest injury reports all season.

Injury Report

Eagles

Out

S Anthony Harris

Originally listed as questionable, the team has since downgraded Harris to out this week. Harris is a guy who would otherwise play 100% of defensive snaps, so we figure to see Marcus Epps a lot this week. It's a big game for Epps as he tries to secure his future with the team for a bit.

Questionable

G Jack Anderson

A mid-season pickup, Anderson is unlikely to have dressed in a game even if he was healthy, particularly with Lane Johnson back for the Birds. With Dillard, who has been training at guard, back on the bench it should be expected that the Eagles just list Anderson as inactive this week.


Raiders

Out

TE Nick Bowers

The rookie out of Penn State is listed as the team's fourth-string option. He would likely be inactive for the team (though if Waller is out, that may have changed). He's got talent and the Raiders think he could be part of the team's future, but, this season, his absence would hardly be noticable.

Questionable

TE Darren Waller

A late addition to the injury report, Waller is the Raiders top pass-catcher and has over 1100 yards in each of the last two seasons. He had nine touchdowns last year. He has 378 yards on this season so far, which is better than any player on the Eagles as Smith leads the Birds with 345. His absence would mean a significant drop-off at the position.

Posted by on 10/24/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)