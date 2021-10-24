Injury Report: Eagles at Raiders

In fact, they will be getting back their right tackle Lane Johnson for this one, so Andre Dillard appears bound for the bench ( and perhaps another team ).

The Eagles will be headed to their first match-up in Las Vegas down just one impact player from their game last week.

Out

S Anthony Harris

Originally listed as questionable, the team has since downgraded Harris to out this week. Harris is a guy who would otherwise play 100% of defensive snaps, so we figure to see Marcus Epps a lot this week. It's a big game for Epps as he tries to secure his future with the team for a bit.

Questionable

G Jack Anderson

A mid-season pickup, Anderson is unlikely to have dressed in a game even if he was healthy, particularly with Lane Johnson back for the Birds. With Dillard, who has been training at guard, back on the bench it should be expected that the Eagles just list Anderson as inactive this week.

Raiders

Out

TE Nick Bowers

The rookie out of Penn State is listed as the team's fourth-string option. He would likely be inactive for the team (though if Waller is out, that may have changed). He's got talent and the Raiders think he could be part of the team's future, but, this season, his absence would hardly be noticable.

Questionable

TE Darren Waller

A late addition to the injury report, Waller is the Raiders top pass-catcher and has over 1100 yards in each of the last two seasons. He had nine touchdowns last year. He has 378 yards on this season so far, which is better than any player on the Eagles as Smith leads the Birds with 345. His absence would mean a significant drop-off at the position.