Powder Blue Podcast - Phillies 2021 Postmortem: Now What?
10/04/2021
In the latest edition of the Powder Blue Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss:
- What went wrong with the big club in 2021
- The organizational disfunction noted in Matt Gelb's The Athletic report
- The dismissal of hitting coach Joe Dillon
- What moves might the Phillies make that might be disappointing to some fans but make the club better?
