Powder Blue Podcast - Phillies 2021 Postmortem: Now What?

10/04/2021

In the latest edition of the Powder Blue Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose discuss:

  • What went wrong with the big club in 2021
  • The organizational disfunction noted in Matt Gelb's The Athletic report 
  • The dismissal of hitting coach Joe Dillon 
  • What moves might the Phillies make that might be disappointing to some fans but make the club better?

 

