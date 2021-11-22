Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Rumor Roundup: Phillies Reportedly Interested in Craig Kimbrel (Again)

11/22/2021

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It should come as no surprise that one of the Phillies main goals this offseason is to fortify the bullpen that blew 34-save opportunities in 2021.  With little options in the free agency class, the Phillies have reportedly once again turned their attention to the trade market and old nemesis Craig Kimbrel.  MLB Network's Jon Heyman was the first to report this off-seasons interest.  

Kimbrel, a former “Phillie killer” in Atlanta, was traded to the Chicago White Sox during the season and the ChiSox recently picked up his 2022 club option.  He settled into a setup role after being traded to the White Sox from the Cubs for a pair of prospects.

Last season was an up-and-down year for Kimbrel, he was pitching extremely well for the Cubs before being traded across town.  With the Cubs, he had 0.49 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched, 23 saves, 64 K’s, and a 0.71 WHIP.  Kimbrel didn’t have the same success with the White Sox posting 5.09 ERA in 23-innings pitched, 36 K’s, 10 BB, and a 1.22 WHIP. 

Kimbrel has not had an elite year since 2018 when he was a member of the World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski held the same role with that Boston team.  Kimbrel, who turn 34 during the 2022 season, is owed $16 million and would likely command a handful of prospects in a trade.

