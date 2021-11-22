Rumor Roundup: Phillies Reportedly Interested in Craig Kimbrel (Again)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

It should come as no surprise that one of the Phillies main goals this offseason is to fortify the bullpen that blew 34-save opportunities in 2021. With little options in the free agency class, the Phillies have reportedly once again turned their attention to the trade market and old nemesis Craig Kimbrel. MLB Network's Jon Heyman was the first to report this off-seasons interest.

Phillies need two OFs and a SP (or two), but closer is a priority. On their wish list: Josh Hader, Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen. Since Brewers would require a haul for Hader and Jansen loves LA, their best shot might be Kimbrel, who has a Dombrowski tie (Boston) @MLBNetwork — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 19, 2021

Kimbrel, a former “Phillie killer” in Atlanta, was traded to the Chicago White Sox during the season and the ChiSox recently picked up his 2022 club option. He settled into a setup role after being traded to the White Sox from the Cubs for a pair of prospects.