TJ Edwards Signs Extension

11/22/2021
Image Courtesy of Eagles (@Eagles)

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles continue to reward their young playmakers with extensions.

Just one day after his strong performance against the Saints, the Eagles signed linebacker TJ Edwards to a one-year extension that will keep him with the team for the 2022 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapport reports the deal is worth $3.2 million with $2.15 guaranteed.

Though not as long term, Edwards joins Avonte Maddox, Dallas Goedert, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata as young (26 or younger), talented players who the Eagles have rewarded with extensions this season as they build for the future.

Edwards has been leaps and bounds better than Eric Wilson since he took over the starting job. He has 76 tackles, three defensed passes, an interception, a sack and a fumble recovery on the year.

Edwards originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 draft.

