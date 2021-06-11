Victory Green Hour #3!: Eagles Slay the Lions

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
11/06/2021

LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back to break down the third Victory Green Hour of the season as the Eagles manhandled the Lions.

We review the game talking the newfound rushing attack. Praise the defensive line for turning pressures into sacks. And just how bad is Jared Goff?

We also get you ready for the week 9 showdown against the LA Chargers. We talk the putrid run defense of the Chargers. We want to see some Devonta Smith. Plus Derwin James vs. Dallas Goedert, who wins?

