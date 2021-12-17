NFL Doesn't Follow Own Rules, Screws Eagles Into Short Week at Last Minute

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
12/17/2021

 

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The NFL has moved Sunday’s Eagles-Washington game to Tuesday night per a league memo released this afternoon.  Washington has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak that includes starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and other starters. 
The change in date is to allow Washington to address their COVID-19 situation and create a competitive game with a potential playoff spot on the line. The NFLPA has been asking the league to move multiple games that have COVID issues to keep a competitve balance amid the playoff push. 

The move is contrary to COVID-19 policies the NFL previously enacted. Previous NFL rules were set to punish a team for not properly containing any potential COVID-19 outbreaks.  Washington made news in the pre-season due to their lack of vaccination rate. 

The Eagles, who have had minimum COVID-19 interruptions this season, are reportedly furious about the change.

 

 

 

The game will kickoff on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM/Eastern on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network. 

Posted by on 12/17/2021 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski

