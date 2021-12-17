NFL Doesn't Follow Own Rules, Screws Eagles Into Short Week at Last Minute
12/17/2021
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Contributor
The NFL has moved Sunday’s Eagles-Washington game to Tuesday night per a league memo released this afternoon. Washington has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak that includes starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and other starters.
The change in date is to allow Washington to address their COVID-19 situation and create a competitive game with a potential playoff spot on the line. The NFLPA has been asking the league to move multiple games that have COVID issues to keep a competitve balance amid the playoff push.
The move is contrary to COVID-19 policies the NFL previously enacted. Previous NFL rules were set to punish a team for not properly containing any potential COVID-19 outbreaks. Washington made news in the pre-season due to their lack of vaccination rate.
The Eagles, who have had minimum COVID-19 interruptions this season, are reportedly furious about the change.
#Eagles are not happy about this possibility, per sources. https://t.co/ICd2QXVa1W— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 17, 2021
So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! Smh— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) December 17, 2021
The PA weak af!!!— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021
Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazy🤦🏾♂️— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021
The game will kickoff on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM/Eastern on FOX and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.