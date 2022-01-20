Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Thybulle 'Close to Being Untouchable' in Simmons Trade Talks
Flyers-Blue Jackets: Game 40 Preview

Kevin Frandsen Leaves the Phillies for the Washington Nationals

01/20/2022

In November, the Washington Nationals fanbase learned that long time Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo would not return to the team's television broadcasts.  That left a large opening in their television booth, where Santangelo had spent the last 11 seasons.   Nationals television partner MASN has found their replacement, but it will come at the Phillies' expense.

Today the Washington Nationals announced that Kevin Frandsen, a former Nationals player, would be named color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcast Bob Carpenter on the team's television broadcasts.

Frandsen joined the Phillies as a part-time road game radio color analyst in 2018 alongside play-by-play broadcaster Scott Franzke, part of a three-Kevin rotation that included former Phillies Kevin Jordan and Kevin Stocker.  In 2019, Frandsen took on a greater role, doing all road games for the Phillies.

Long-time radio color analyst Larry Andersen began working exclusively on home game broadcasts in 2018.

So in addition to many spots on the major league roster, the Phillies will have a position to fill in their radio booth heading into 2022.

In addition to his role as a broadcaster, Frandsen hosts shifts on a variety of shows on MLB Network Radio.

Bell

Posted by on 01/20/2022 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)