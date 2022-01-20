Kevin Frandsen Leaves the Phillies for the Washington Nationals

In November, the Washington Nationals fanbase learned that long time Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo would not return to the team's television broadcasts. That left a large opening in their television booth, where Santangelo had spent the last 11 seasons. Nationals television partner MASN has found their replacement, but it will come at the Phillies' expense.

Today the Washington Nationals announced that Kevin Frandsen, a former Nationals player, would be named color analyst alongside play-by-play broadcast Bob Carpenter on the team's television broadcasts.

Frandsen joined the Phillies as a part-time road game radio color analyst in 2018 alongside play-by-play broadcaster Scott Franzke, part of a three-Kevin rotation that included former Phillies Kevin Jordan and Kevin Stocker. In 2019, Frandsen took on a greater role, doing all road games for the Phillies.

Long-time radio color analyst Larry Andersen began working exclusively on home game broadcasts in 2018.

So in addition to many spots on the major league roster, the Phillies will have a position to fill in their radio booth heading into 2022.

In addition to his role as a broadcaster, Frandsen hosts shifts on a variety of shows on MLB Network Radio.