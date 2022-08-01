Postgame Report: Dallas Manages To Top Eagles Backups

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles entered the half down two scores, which would be bad if it weren't for the fact that this is the Eagles practice squad who hung tight with the Cowboys starters until a poor final drive that gave Dallas an extra score.

To the shock of no one, that didn't change.

The only shock was that the Cowboys left their starters in until partway through the fourth quarter, apparently afraid that their backups would be unable to hold a two-score lead against that of the Eagles.