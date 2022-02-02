Report: Jalen Hurts to Have Surgery

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
02/02/2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be undergoing a procedure on his injured ankle.  

 

Hurts reportedly injured his ankle in the Eagles 13-7 loss to the New York Giants.  The injury kept the second-year QB out of the Eagles win over New York Jets the following week and hampered his mobility for the remainder of the season.  

As Pelissero noted, the Eagles expect Hurts to be with the team during the offseason program and OTA’s.

Posted by on 02/02/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski

