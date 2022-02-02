Report: Jalen Hurts to Have Surgery

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is undergoing surgery today on his ankle, per sources. Hurts played through the injury late in the season and the playoff game, but it clearly affected him. He should be fully recovered by the start of OTAs this spring.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be undergoing a procedure on his injured ankle.

Hurts reportedly injured his ankle in the Eagles 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. The injury kept the second-year QB out of the Eagles win over New York Jets the following week and hampered his mobility for the remainder of the season.

As Pelissero noted, the Eagles expect Hurts to be with the team during the offseason program and OTA’s.