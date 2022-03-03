Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
A Quartet of Former Phillies Set to Replace Kevin Frandsen in the Broadcast Booth

03/03/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

MLB.com/Phillie.com scribe extraordinaire Todd Zolecki has been relegated to reporting on radio broadcasters thanks to the MLB lockout is reporting that the Phillies are “closing in on four former Phillies” to replace departed, part-time color analyst Kevin Frandsen, who became the new Nationals color commentator in Janruary.  The lucky four, Kevin Stocker, Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, and "Turkey Bacon" Erik Kratz, will each work a different road series with Scott Franzke during the 2022 season (if it ever happens).  Larry Anderson will continue to call all home games along side Franzke.

Stocker is likely the leader in the clubhouse to assume the full-time role, the former Phillies shortstop split time with Kevin Jordan durin the 2018 season when Anderson took a deminished role.  Stocker transitioned into broadcasting after his retirement from baseball in 2000.  He most recently spent a decade as the color analyst for the PAC-12 Network.  

 

Durbin, Bourn, and Kratz have no known broadcasting experience outside of a few podcasts.  Personally, I'm rooting for Kratz to get the gig.  Nothing would be better than ads schilling Godshall's turkey bacon during all Phillies road games.  

So there ya have it, the Phillies will have a battle in the broadcast booth in addition to assorted position battles on the field.  That's if they ever take the field! 

