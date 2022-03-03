A Quartet of Former Phillies Set to Replace Kevin Frandsen in the Broadcast Booth

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

MLB.com/Phillie.com scribe extraordinaire Todd Zolecki has been relegated to reporting on radio broadcasters thanks to the MLB lockout is reporting that the Phillies are “closing in on four former Phillies” to replace departed, part-time color analyst Kevin Frandsen, who became the new Nationals color commentator in Janruary. The lucky four, Kevin Stocker, Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, and "Turkey Bacon" Erik Kratz, will each work a different road series with Scott Franzke during the 2022 season (if it ever happens). Larry Anderson will continue to call all home games along side Franzke.

Stocker is likely the leader in the clubhouse to assume the full-time role, the former Phillies shortstop split time with Kevin Jordan durin the 2018 season when Anderson took a deminished role. Stocker transitioned into broadcasting after his retirement from baseball in 2000. He most recently spent a decade as the color analyst for the PAC-12 Network.