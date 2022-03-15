Eagles Will Not Tender Alex Singleton

Eagles are not tendering two-time leading tackler LB Alex Singleton, per source. Singleton now will be a free agent when the market opens.

A few hours later, it was revealed the Eagles would be losing a linebacker, too.

With the legal tampering period starting on Monday at 1 p.m., news broke not long after that Haason Reddick would be coming home to Philadelphia .

While fans may not enjoy Singleton, they seem to give him a bit more heckling than he deserves. He's not a top talent, but he had served the Eagles well in his time here.

Certainly the Eagles will want to upgrade the linebacking corps, but it's a bit of a surprise that they didn't tender Singleton just to have him as a depth option considering the deal needn't cost the team much at all. And it's not as if the Birds are drowning in linebacker options right now.

After being one of the top players in the CFL, Singleton signed on with the Eagles and appeared in games for them the past three seasons.

He became a starter mid season in both 2020 and 2021, but managed to become the leading tackler each time with 257 tackles over the last two seasons. He also recorded an interception each year and had four defensed passes in 2021.

The move leaves the Eagles with Davion Taylor, TJ Edwards, Shaun Bradley, and the newly signed Reddick as options at the position.

Other linebackers fighting for roster spots include Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss and converted defensive end Joe Ostman.

Linebacker Genard Avery is set to be a free agent, as well.

Of course, the Eagles are sure to bring in other option via free agency and/or the draft, it just remains to be seen who many resources they will put into those further additions.