Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
3 Observations as Sixers Fall to Nuggets Despite Embiid's 34-Point Performance

Eagles Will Not Tender Alex Singleton

03/15/2022
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

With the legal tampering period starting on Monday at 1 p.m., news broke not long after that Haason Reddick would be coming home to Philadelphia.

A few hours later, it was revealed the Eagles would be losing a linebacker, too.

On Monday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles would not be tendering a offer to linebacker Alex Singleton.

While fans may not enjoy Singleton, they seem to give him a bit more heckling than he deserves. He's not a top talent, but he had served the Eagles well in his time here.

Certainly the Eagles will want to upgrade the linebacking corps, but it's a bit of a surprise that they didn't tender Singleton just to have him as a depth option considering the deal needn't cost the team much at all. And it's not as if the Birds are drowning in linebacker options right now.

After being one of the top players in the CFL, Singleton signed on with the Eagles and appeared in games for them the past three seasons.

He became a starter mid season in both 2020 and 2021, but managed to become the leading tackler each time with 257 tackles over the last two seasons. He also recorded an interception each year and had four defensed passes in 2021.

The move leaves the Eagles with Davion Taylor, TJ Edwards, Shaun Bradley, and the newly signed Reddick as options at the position.

Other linebackers fighting for roster spots include Patrick Johnson, JaCoby Stevens, Christian Elliss and converted defensive end Joe Ostman.

Linebacker Genard Avery is set to be a free agent, as well.

Of course, the Eagles are sure to bring in other option via free agency and/or the draft, it just remains to be seen who many resources they will put into those further additions.

Posted by on 03/15/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)