Report: Phillies Considering a Reunion with Odubel Herrera





NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury is reporting the Phillies and Odubel Herrera have been in contact about a potential reunion. As Salisbury notes, Phillies have two opem outfield spots heading into Spring Training.





The Phillies declined Herrera’s $11.5 million club option and chose to buyout the embattled outfielder for $2.5 million this past November.





Herrera spent 2015-2019 with the Phillies, “El Torito” was suspended for the reminder of the 2019 season due to a domestic violence charge. The charge was ultimately dropped. He was designated for assignment prior to the 2020 season and didn’t play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herrera was invited to Spring Training in 2021 and made his MLB return on April 26.





Hererra’s slash line for the 2021 season was mediocre, .260/.310/.460 with 13 homers and 51 RBI in 124-games. The former All Star was also seen as a liability in the outfield making questionable decisions at times.

This story is developing

(Photo: Arturo Pardavila III, Wikimedia Commons)