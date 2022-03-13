Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Report: Phillies Considering a Reunion with Odubel Herrera

03/13/2022

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury is reporting the Phillies and Odubel Herrera have been in contact about a potential reunion. As Salisbury notes, Phillies have two opem outfield spots heading into Spring Training. 

The Phillies declined Herrera’s $11.5 million club option and chose to buyout the embattled outfielder for $2.5 million this past November.

Herrera spent 2015-2019 with the Phillies, “El Torito” was suspended for the reminder of the 2019 season due to a domestic violence charge. The charge was ultimately dropped. He was designated for assignment prior to the 2020 season and didn’t play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Herrera was invited to Spring Training in 2021 and made his MLB return on April 26. 

Hererra’s slash line for the 2021 season was mediocre, .260/.310/.460 with 13 homers and 51 RBI in 124-games. The former All Star was also seen as a liability in the outfield making questionable decisions at times.

This story is developing

(Photo: Arturo Pardavila III, Wikimedia Commons)

Posted by on 03/13/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

