Phillies-Mets: Game 21 Preview

The Phillies and the first place New York Mets (14-6) open a three-game set in Queens, NYC on Friday night.

The Phillies (10-10) completed a four-game sweep of Colorado on Thursday in South Philadelphia, breaking out of an offensive funk in the process. The win pushed the Phillies back the .500 mark with a 10-10 record. Now their attention returns to the NL East.

Pitching Matchup

Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA) vs. Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35 ERA)

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies. Nola is coming off of his most impressive outing of the season, a 7IP, 0R, 1H 9K, no decision performance last Sunday against Milwaukee. Friday’s matchup will be Nola’s second appearance against New York. Nola took the “L” on April 13 giving up three runs in 3-⅓ innings.

Tylor Megill, who has been the surprise of the Mets’ staff, will get the nod to open the series. Megill is coming off a 6-⅔, 2ER, 7K win against Arizona on April 24. He previously faced the Phillies on April 12, earning a win allowing no runs, and striking out five over 5-⅓ at Citizen Bank Park.

Players to Watch

J.T. Realmuto hits well at Citi Field. He owns a .294/.335/.454/.789 slash with 11 doubles, 6 HR, and 26 RBI’s.

Pete Alonso has hit Aaron Nola very well in his career with a .335 AVG, three homers, and six RBI’s in 31 plate appearances. For his career against the Phils, Alonso is hitting .270 with 8 HR, 12 doubles, and 29 RBI’s.

Game Notes

Team Batting AVG: Phillies- .256 (4th), Mets- .259 (2nd)

Team Runs Scored: Phillies- 96 (2nd), Mets- 94 (3rd)

Team HR: Phillies- 19 (10th), Mets- 17 (13th)

Team ERA: Phillies- 4.11 (23rd), Mets- 2.93 (4th)

Team ERA/Starters: Phillies- 4.07 (21st), Mets- 2.67 (3rd)

Team ERA/Bullpen: Phillies- 4.17 (27th), Mets- 3.34 (13th)

Team K/9: Phillies- 8.43 (19th), Mets- 10.16 (1st)

Team BB/9: Phillies- 3.29 (16th), Mets- 2.78 (5th)

Recent History vs. Mets

April 13, 2022 - Mets 9, Phillies 6 (at PHI) April 12, 2022 - Mets 2, Phillies 0 (at PHI) April 11, 2022 - Phillies 5, Mets 4 (at PHI)



Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia +

Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network