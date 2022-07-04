Series Preview: Postseason or Bust! Phillies Open the 2022 Season Against Oakland



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

John Middleton pushed all of his chips into the middle of the blackjack table during his offseason spending spree. The Phillies exceeded the luxury tax for the first time ever inking Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos in an attempt to break the Phillies 11-year postseason drought. Anything other than a postseason berth will be seen as an abject failure.



The Fightin’s will have an opportunity to get out to a quick start against an Oakland Athletics squad that is a borderline big league club. The A’s have a payroll in the $33 million range, the same as when they had the highest payroll in baseball. That was 1991…

On to the particulars!

Date: Friday, April 8 - Sunday, April 10

Where: Citizens Bank Park, South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: Friday: 3:05 PM | Saturday: 4:05 PM | Sunday: 1:05 PM

TV: Friday: NBC 10 | Saturday: NBCSP+ | Sunday: NBCSP

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday: F. Montas vs. A. Nola | Saturday: TBD vs. K. Gibson | TBD vs. Z. Eflin

Series History

The Athletics and Phillies have a long shared baseball history in the city of Philadelphia. Led by the great Connie Mack, the Athletics were one of the American League’s dominate franchises for most of the first half of the 20th century. The “Mackmen” won nine AL Pennants and five World Series titles before leaving Philadelphia after the 1954 season.

1911 Philadelphia Athletics Photo: Public Domain

The National League Phillies, well, they weren’t as good but didn’t stop the two teams in engaging in a “City Series.” The exhibition games ran from 1883 until the Athletics moved to Kansas City. The games were a source of civic pride amongst the two fan bases.

Surprisingly, the Athletics and Phillies have only met 18-times since the beginning of interleague play in 1997,

The Athletics lead the all-time series 10-8 winning four series to the Phillies two.

Last Meeting

The Athletics made the trip to Philadelphia in September 2017 taking two-of-three games from the Phillies.