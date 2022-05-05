Down on the Farm: A Trio of Prospects Earn Honors
05/05/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
A trio of Phillies minor league prospects have earned Minor League Player of the Month honors for the month of April, the team announced on Thursday. The awards were bestowed to Lehigh Valley first baseman Darick Hall, Clearwater starting pitcher Andrew Painter, and Corey Phelan.
Phelan, 19, has yet to pitch this season for the organization as he is currently undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was diagnosed in early April and has been receiving treatment in a New York City hospital since. The Phillies are honoring Phelan for “his courage and perseverance” while battling cancer.
Hall, 26, has been crushing the baseball for the IronPigs. He recorded nine home runs, eight doubles, and 28-RBI’s in the month of April. Hall hit multiple home runs in three games during the month of April.
Painter is living up to his billing as the Phils’ first round pick in the 2021 June MLB Amateur Draft. The 19-year old is somehow 0-1 even though he is the owner of a 0.56 ERA with 36-strikeouts, and only 5-walks. Painter had scouts buzzing when he struck out 13 consecutive Tampa Tarpons on April 23.
4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K
He has not allowed a run across 22 professional innings.
He’s recorded 48 of a possible 66 outs via the strikeout.
Where They Stand
Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs: 14-12, 1-GB of Buffalo (TOR) in the IL East
Double-A Reading Fightin's: 8-14, 6.5-GB of Somerset (NYY) in the EL Northeast
High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws: 8-14, 8-GB of Aberdeen (BAL) in the SAL North
Single-A Clearwater Threshers: 10-10, 1.5-GB of Bradenton (PIT) in the FSL West
