Down on the Farm: A Trio of Prospects Earn Honors



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

A trio of Phillies minor league prospects have earned Minor League Player of the Month honors for the month of April, the team announced on Thursday. The awards were bestowed to Lehigh Valley first baseman Darick Hall, Clearwater starting pitcher Andrew Painter, and Corey Phelan.

Phelan, 19, has yet to pitch this season for the organization as he is currently undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He was diagnosed in early April and has been receiving treatment in a New York City hospital since. The Phillies are honoring Phelan for “his courage and perseverance” while battling cancer.