Ten Historical Facts from May 10, 1994 aka The Last Time the Phillies Blew a 6-Run Lead in the 9th!

(Photo: White House Photograph Office, Clinton Administration/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use)

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Last night the Philadelphia Phillies accomplished a dubious feat that had not been done in nearly 30-years. The Phils blew a six-run (or more) lead heading into the 9th inning for the first time since May 10, 1994.

1994!

That’s a long damn time ago. The statistic was so mind boggling that it got me wondering, what was going on May 10, 1994?

Here are ten historical facts from May 10, 1994, the last time the Phillies imploded like a cheap suit bought at the Garden State Park flea market.



• Nelson Mandela is sworn in as president of South Africa

• Mass murderer John Wayne Gacy is executed in Illinois

• A solar eclipse is seen from coast-to-coast

• New York Yankees hold the best record in the AL and the Cincinnati Reds in the NL

• Barbara Streisand tours for the first time in 30-years

• “The Sign” by Ace of Base is the #1 song in the United States

• “With Honors” is the #1 movie at the box office

• Drew Barrymore files for divorce from Jeremy Thomas

• Bill Clinton is in his first term as the 42nd President of the United States

• A gallon of regular gas coat $1.04