Powder Blue Podcast: Do We Know Who the Phillies Are?
05/23/2022
Do we know who the Phillies are? Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher discuss the disappointing home stand.
- Where are you, J.T. + Rhys?
- Move Segura up!
- Waiting on ... Moniak
Do we know who the Phillies are? Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher discuss the disappointing home stand.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.