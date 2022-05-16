Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Thrive Out West; Have They Turned a Corner?

In the latest Powder Blue Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose break down the West Coast Phillies road trip and discuss:

The Phillies go 5-2, but it could have been 6-1 had they gotten one more out. Is that worth worrying about?

Are the Phillies starting staff and lineup settling in?

Bryce Harper, his UCL tear, and what it means for the future

