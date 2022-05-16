Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #150 - Pay That Man His Money
Bryce Harper is Your National League Player of the Week

Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Thrive Out West; Have They Turned a Corner?

05/16/2022

Logo Mosher Klose

In the latest Powder Blue Podcast, Geoff Mosher and Frank Klose break down the West Coast Phillies road trip and discuss:

  • The Phillies go 5-2, but it could have been 6-1 had they gotten one more out.  Is that worth worrying about?
  • Are the Phillies starting staff and lineup settling in?
  • Bryce Harper, his UCL tear, and what it means for the future

All this and more! 

Posted by on 05/16/2022 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)