Can't Catch a Break: Phillies Lose Segura to Fractured Finger

Tuesday night the Phillies fell to the San Francisco Giants in a miserable, near five-hour fashion. The loss included all of the 2022 greatest hits. There was a power outage from the high-priced Phillies lineup. There were defensive miscues. And, there once again was a broken finger.

The Phillies announced late Tuesday night that second baseman Jean Segura fractured his finger. Segura's finger made contact with a pitch in the seventh inning as he squared to bunt. The ball found Segura's right index finger and not the bat.

It was too early to put a timetable on Segura's absence. But an Injured List stint is all but certain. That will stretch the Phillies lineup even thinner. Segura had been one of the club's more consistent hitters.

Meanwhile, infielder Didi Gregorius rehabbed at Triple-A Lehigh Valley last night. Gregorius is recovering from a knee sprain that has kept him out since May 4. Gregorius went 2 for 2, with a home run, a walk, and two RBI against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders Tuesday night.

If the Phillies are satisfied with his timing at the plate, the Phillies can move the timetable ahead with Gregorius and bring him back to Philadelphia on Wednesday. That would allow Johan Camargo and Bryson Stott, the club's Gregorius sub these last few weeks, to cover second base while Segura recovers.

The other option would be a recall of Nick Maton from Triple-A until they feel Gregorius is ready to return to the lineup.

Now losers of five straight games, the Phillies were not in a position for more bad news. And yet, it came Tuesday night. The Phillies wrap up their series against the San Francisco Giants tonight before an off day on Thursday.