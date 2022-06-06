Down on the Farm: No. 1 Prospect Andrew Painter Promoted

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The No. 1 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system is on the move. RHP Andrew Painter has been promoted to High-A Jersey Shore, the club announced on Monday.

Painter, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, went 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 69 Ks in 9-games and 38.2 innings with Clearwater. For his career, Painter is 1-1 with a 1.21 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 81 Ks in 13-games and 44.2 innings.