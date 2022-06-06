Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Phillies: 54-Game 2022

Down on the Farm: No. 1 Prospect Andrew Painter Promoted

06/06/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The No. 1 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies farm system is on the move. RHP Andrew Painter has been promoted to High-A Jersey Shore, the club announced on Monday. 

Painter, the 13th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, went 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 69 Ks in 9-games and 38.2 innings with Clearwater. For his career, Painter is 1-1 with a 1.21 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 81 Ks in 13-games and 44.2 innings. 

While Painter has been dominant this year, the highlight of the early season came on April 23. The 19-year old threw five scoreless innings and stuck out 14 Tampa Yankees in a Clearwater win. Painter finished the month of April with a 0.00 ERA, 30 Ks, and organizational honors.  

90EB5F1A-DFCA-47AF-99EE-E1CB8543C942

 

Posted by on 06/06/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)