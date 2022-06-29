Farm Report: Phillies Call Up Power-Hitting Darick Hall

Per NBCSN’s Jim Salisbury, the Phillies are calling up power hitting 1B Darick Hall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Hall, 26, was drafted by the Phils in the 14th round of the 2016 MLB First Year Player draft out of Dallas Baptist. A power hitting left-handed batter, Hall has hit 20+ home runs in four of his six minor league seasons.

He hit his 20th home run for the 2022 season last night in Lehigh Valley’s 5-4 loss to Syracuse.