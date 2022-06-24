Report: Cole Hamels Looking to Make a Comeback

New York Post baseball scribe Jon Heyman dropped an interesting nugget, former Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels is targeting next season to make a comeback. The 2008 World Series MVP hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since September 16, 2020, with Atlanta. “Hollywood” turns 39-years old in December and seems to be enjoying his vacation in Ocean City, NJ.

Hamels spent 10-seasons with the Phillies before being traded to Texas ahead of the 2015 MLB trade deadline. His last appearance with the Phillies came on July 20, 2015, in Chicago where Hamels threw his first and only (solo) no-hitter. Hamels had a mediocre three-plus-year run with the Rangers before seemingly reinventing his career when he was traded to the Cubs in 2018.

There were rumors of a reunion between Hamels and the Phils ahead of the 2020 season however he chose to sign with Atlanta. A triceps injury derailed Hamels in Spring Training of the COVID-19 shortened season. Hamels made the aforementioned appearance in September 2020 only to exit after 3.1 innings due to a shoulder injury.

Hamels made an attempted comeback with the Dodgers in 2021 however continued arm issues led him to a season long stint on the injured list.

Over his 15-year career, Hamels has compiled a 163-122 record with a 3.43 ERA, 17 CG, 8 SHO, 2560 Ks, and a 1.183 WHIP. Hamels appeared in four All Star Games (3-PHI, 1-TEX), won the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP awards, and was a top 5 finalist for the Cy Young Award in 2011.