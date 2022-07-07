Farm Report: A Pair of Prospects Picked for SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies will be represented by a pair of their Top 10 prospects at the upcoming Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles.





Congratulations to Logan O'Hoppe (@logan_ohoppe), César Ramos, and Erik Miller (@E_Rex23) for being selected to play in this year’s All-Star Futures Game. pic.twitter.com/mIJ3QABkrp — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 7, 2022

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe and pitcher Erik Miller were selected to represent the Phillies in the game, according to a release from the organization. O’Hoppe is ranked as the third best prospect in the system. Miller, a left handed hurler, is ranked tenth overall. Both rankings are according to MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s official prospect service. Both players are members of the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils.