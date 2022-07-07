Farm Report: A Pair of Prospects Picked for SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
07/07/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies will be represented by a pair of their Top 10 prospects at the upcoming Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles.
Congratulations to Logan O'Hoppe (@logan_ohoppe), César Ramos, and Erik Miller (@E_Rex23) for being selected to play in this year’s All-Star Futures Game. pic.twitter.com/mIJ3QABkrp— Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) July 7, 2022
Catcher Logan O’Hoppe and pitcher Erik Miller were selected to represent the Phillies in the game, according to a release from the organization. O’Hoppe is ranked as the third best prospect in the system. Miller, a left handed hurler, is ranked tenth overall. Both rankings are according to MLB Pipeline, Major League Baseball’s official prospect service. Both players are members of the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils.
O'Hoppe was recently added to MLB's Top 100 prospect list, he's slashing .270/.343/.816 with 14 HRs, 40 RBIs, 10 2Bs, and 5 SBs this season for Reading. The 22-year old was drafted by the Phillies in the 23rd round (677th overall) in the 2018 MLB First Year Player Draft. Considered a diamond in the rough, O'Hoppe could find his way on an accelerated path to Philadelphia.
Miller hasn't pitched for Reading since June 8 when he was placed on MLB's Developmental List. The Phillies 4th round pick (120th overall) in the 2019 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Stanford, Miller has thrown 72.1 innings in the minor leagues with a 1.49 ERA. Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 minor league shutdown and most of the 2021 season due to an injury. Like O'Hoppe, Miller could find himself in Philadelphia sooner rather than later.
