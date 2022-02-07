Farm Report: Pitcher Griff McGarry Promoted, Named Player of the Month

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Saturday was a big day for Phillies prospect Griff McGarry. The 23-year old pitcher was named Phillies Minor Leauge Pitcher of the Month and was promoted to Double-A Reading. Not too shabby for a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.

Hey @griffmcg3, congrats on the call-up, and good luck with the @ReadingFightins!



He finishes his time with the BlueClaws with 82 Ks in 46.2 IP, and 34 Ks in 17.1 innings over his last three starts. pic.twitter.com/ahcWijZuMt — Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) July 2, 2022

The Phillies selected McGarry in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia. The 23-year old has a fastball that touches 98-99 MPH with a plus slider and above average curveball. The knock on McGarry has been his consistency.

McGarry’s consistency has shown improvement over the past month against High-A hitters. In June, McGarry notched a 3-1 record with a 2.86 ERA, 48Ks, 14 BBs, and a 1.18 WHIP. He held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average.