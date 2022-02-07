Farm Report: Pitcher Griff McGarry Promoted, Named Player of the Month
07/02/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Saturday was a big day for Phillies prospect Griff McGarry. The 23-year old pitcher was named Phillies Minor Leauge Pitcher of the Month and was promoted to Double-A Reading. Not too shabby for a hot and humid Saturday afternoon.
Hey @griffmcg3, congrats on the call-up, and good luck with the @ReadingFightins!— Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) July 2, 2022
He finishes his time with the BlueClaws with 82 Ks in 46.2 IP, and 34 Ks in 17.1 innings over his last three starts. pic.twitter.com/ahcWijZuMt
The Phillies selected McGarry in the 5th round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft out of the University of Virginia. The 23-year old has a fastball that touches 98-99 MPH with a plus slider and above average curveball. The knock on McGarry has been his consistency.
McGarry’s consistency has shown improvement over the past month against High-A hitters. In June, McGarry notched a 3-1 record with a 2.86 ERA, 48Ks, 14 BBs, and a 1.18 WHIP. He held opposing hitters to a .186 batting average.
The high water mark for McGarry’s tenure with the BlueClaws came on June 22 against the Brooklyn (NYM) Cyclones. McGarry struck out 13 Cyclones and gave up one run in the ‘Claws 5-2 win.
McGarry is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on. Because of his college stint he’s older and could be on a quicker path to the Major Leagues. Many scouts project McGarry as a bullpen arm in the Bigs.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.