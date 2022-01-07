Philadelphia Phillies Recall Bailey Falter, Designate Oscar Mercado for Assignment
07/01/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon, recalling pitcher Bailey Falter and designating Oscar Mercado for assignment.
The Phillies have recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (AAA) and he will start tonight’s game vs STL. OF Óscar Mercado has been designated for assignment.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2022
As was reported earlier in the week, Falter will start tonight's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in place of the injured Zach Eflin. Falter has appeared in seven games for the Phillies this season including three starts. The 25-year old is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 13 Ks, 6 BBs, 5 HRs, and a 1.400 WHIP in 20-innings. He made a spot start for the Phillies on June 16 against the Nationals where he allowed three runs/earned runs over five innings.
His Triple-A numbers are much more palatable. Falter is 4-0 with a 1.53 ERA, 33 Ks, 3 BBs, 2 HRs, a .580 WHIP in 29.1 innings for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
There was a question as to whom the organization would designate for assignment and it was Mercado that drew the short straw.
There was talk that former first round pick Mickey Moniak would be designated for assignment to allow hitting coach Kevin Long more time to work with Mercado.
Other candidates for assignment were rumored to be pitcher Mark Appel or first baseman Darick Hall, both of whom made their Major League debuts during the last series. It would’ve been a tough pill to swallow watching either Appel or Hall getting sent back down.
Appel has appeared in two games, thrown two scoreless innings, and struck out one. The former first overall pick has consistently hit 97-MPH with his fastball and has kept hitters off-balance with his wicked slider.
Hall is coming off a 2-for-5 night against Atlanta with two MASSIVE home runs and three RBIs. The sample size for Hall against MLB pitching is small but it’s clear the left hander can bring the thunder with his bat. That’s something the Phillies desperately need in place of the injured Bryce Harper.
Anotha one#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/GPtHY67M9M— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2022
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.