Philadelphia Phillies Recall Bailey Falter, Designate Oscar Mercado for Assignment

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon, recalling pitcher Bailey Falter and designating Oscar Mercado for assignment.

The Phillies have recalled LHP Bailey Falter from Lehigh Valley (AAA) and he will start tonight’s game vs STL. OF Óscar Mercado has been designated for assignment. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2022

As was reported earlier in the week, Falter will start tonight's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in place of the injured Zach Eflin. Falter has appeared in seven games for the Phillies this season including three starts. The 25-year old is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 13 Ks, 6 BBs, 5 HRs, and a 1.400 WHIP in 20-innings. He made a spot start for the Phillies on June 16 against the Nationals where he allowed three runs/earned runs over five innings.

His Triple-A numbers are much more palatable. Falter is 4-0 with a 1.53 ERA, 33 Ks, 3 BBs, 2 HRs, a .580 WHIP in 29.1 innings for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

There was a question as to whom the organization would designate for assignment and it was Mercado that drew the short straw.