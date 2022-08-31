Phillies

Former Philadelphia Phillies GM Lee Thomas Passes Away

Michael Lipinski

The architect of the 1993 National League pennant winning Philadelphia Phillies, former general manager Lee Thomas passed away on Wednesday. Thomas, who battled a long illness, was 86-years old.

Thomas was hired by the Phillies on June 21, 1988 in the midst of a 96-loss season, however he was able to build what eventually became one of the most beloved teams in franchise history.

As Paul Hagen points out, Thomas was responsible for bringing in 20-of-25 players on the 1993 Phillies postseason roster including John Kruk, Terry Mullholland, Lenny Dykstra, Mitch Williams, Curt Schilling, and others.   

He was dismissed from his role as general manager after the 1997 season.  

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

