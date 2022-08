The Philadelphia Phillies notched the franchise’s 10,000 win with Tuesday’s 11-4 win over Cincinnati.

The Phillies are the ninth team to join the 10,000 win club. The others on the list include the Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, Boston/Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York/San Francisco Giants.

That’s not bad company.