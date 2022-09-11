Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies RHP Seranthony Dominguez Activated from the 15-day IL

More help is coming for the Philadelphia Phillies as the hunt for Red October heats up in South Philadelphia.  RHP Seranthony Dominguez has been activated from the 15-day injured list and will be available for Sunday’s game against Washington.  In a corresponding move, the Phillies sent RHP Vinny Nittoli back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Dominguez had been the rock of the Phils’ bullpen before going to the IL on August 21 with right triceps tendonitis.  For the season, Dominguez is 6-4 with a 1.64 ERA, 54 Ks, and  a .909 WHIP in 44-innings pitched.  His last appearance was August 18 against Cincinnati. 

The Phillies are 77-62 heading into Sunday’s game against the Nationals and hold a 1/2 -game lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card spot. They are 3-1/2 -games ahead of Milwaukee –4-1/2 -games with the head-to-head tiebreaker– for the final National League playoff spot with 23-games remaining.  The Phillies have not appeared in the postseason since the 2011 National League Division Series against St. Louis.

