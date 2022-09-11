Philadelphia Phillies RHP Seranthony Dominguez Activated from the 15-day IL

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

More help is coming for the Philadelphia Phillies as the hunt for Red October heats up in South Philadelphia. RHP Seranthony Dominguez has been activated from the 15-day injured list and will be available for Sunday’s game against Washington. In a corresponding move, the Phillies sent RHP Vinny Nittoli back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Dominguez had been the rock of the Phils’ bullpen before going to the IL on August 21 with right triceps tendonitis. For the season, Dominguez is 6-4 with a 1.64 ERA, 54 Ks, and a .909 WHIP in 44-innings pitched. His last appearance was August 18 against Cincinnati.

The Phillies are 77-62 heading into Sunday’s game against the Nationals and hold a 1/2 -game lead over San Diego for the second NL Wild Card spot. They are 3-1/2 -games ahead of Milwaukee –4-1/2 -games with the head-to-head tiebreaker– for the final National League playoff spot with 23-games remaining. The Phillies have not appeared in the postseason since the 2011 National League Division Series against St. Louis.