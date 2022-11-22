Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Extend Prez of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies have extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the team announced on Tuesday.

The deal will keep Dombrowski in Philadelphia through the 2027 season

The Phillies made a magical run to the World Series in 2022 under Dombrowski’s leadership. The 66-year old has led four franchises —the Florida Marlins (‘97), Detroit Tigers (‘06), Boston Red Sox (‘18), and Phillies (‘22)— to pennants.

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Bryce Harper Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Return Timetable Announced

Michael Lipinski  •  6min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies Extend Prez of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 22 2022
Phillies
2023 Phillies: Dollars and Sense
Tal Venada  •  Nov 21 2022
Phillies
Phillies Tender Five Contracts, Ink a Deal with a Reliever
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 19 2022
Phillies
Bryce Harper Set for Elbow Surgery
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 16 2022
Phillies
2023 Phillies: Partial 6-Man Rotation
Tal Venada  •  Nov 14 2022
Phillies
Contract Decisions Made for Three Phillies
Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 7 2022
More Phillies News