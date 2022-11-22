Philadelphia Phillies Extend Prez of Baseball Ops Dave Dombrowski

The Philadelphia Phillies have extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the team announced on Tuesday.
The Phillies have extended the contract of President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski for three years, taking him through the 2027 season, Managing Partner John Middleton announced today. pic.twitter.com/8xms7gVOiT— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 22, 2022
The Phillies made a magical run to the World Series in 2022 under Dombrowski’s leadership. The 66-year old has led four franchises —the Florida Marlins (‘97), Detroit Tigers (‘06), Boston Red Sox (‘18), and Phillies (‘22)— to pennants.