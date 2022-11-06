Phillies Dream Season Ends, Houston Astros Win the World Series

The Philadelphia Phillies improbable run to the World Series has come to an end. The Houston Astros defeated the Phillies in World Series Game 6 by a score of 4-1 to win their second World Championship in 5-years.
Yordan Alvarez’s 3-run home run in the 6th inning turned out to be the game winner.
Both starters engaged in a classic pitches duel.
The Phillies struck first in the 6th on a solo home run from Kyle Schwarber off of Astros’ starter Framber Valdez.
It looked like that’s all the Phillies would need as Zack Wheeler was dealing through five. Things unraveled for the Phillies in the bottom of the 6th inning.
Wheeler hit Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, who may or may not have leaned into the pitch, to start the inning. After a groundout by Jose Altuve and a single by Jeremy Peña, Phillies manager Rob Thomson pulled Wheeler after just 70-pitches.
The move proved to arguably be Thomson’s first —and biggest— mistake as Phils manager.
The aforementioned Alvarez deposited a Jose Alvarado fastball 455-feet from home plate. Just like that it was 3-1 Houston. Alvarado would walk Alex Bregman, who advanced to second on a wild pitch, and strike out Kyle Tucker before being lifted for Seranthony Dominguez. Dominguez promptly allowed a single to Christian Vasquez to extend the Houston lead to 4-1.
From there it was all academic for the Houston bullpen.
Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu, and Ryan Pressly got the final nine outs for Houston. The final out came when Pressly got Nick Castellanos fly out to end the game.