News

BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1,000

Vlad G
Linkedin

At BetMGM new members can sign up to receive a risk-free $1,000 free bet for the Super Bowl – we can show you how simple this is to claim below.

How To Claim Your Free Super Bowl Bets at BetMGM:

  1. Create an account BetMGM
  2. Make a first deposit on the site through the cashier.
  3. Place your first bet on the BetMGM Sportsbook.
  4. Receive up to $1,000 back if your first bet loses.
  5. Bet again for free thanks to the risk-free welcome offer.
Join BetMGM Now

Terms and Conditions:

  • Bonus amount: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
  • Deposits: The bet after the first deposit is risk-free, up to $1,000
  • Bonus code: N/A
  • Rollover: 1x
  • Min deposit: $10
  • Bonus expiry: 7 days after receiving free bets

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At BetMGM

At BetMGM, new customers can sign up for an account and bet on Super Bowl 57 straight away.

After registering, just sign into your sportsbook account and you are just a few click away from placing your Super Bowl 2023 bets – safe in the knowledge that your first bet is covered (up to $1000) with a risk-free bet.

Here’s how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at BetMGM

  • Find the ‘NFL or American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bets

Super Bowl 2023 – Game Info:

  • 🏈 Teams:Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: February 12, 2023
  • 🕡 Kickoff Time: 6:30 pm EST
  • 📺 TV: NBC / NBC Sports App
  • 🏟 Stadium: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • 🎲 Odds: Eagles -2.5 | KC +2.5

Why Join BetMGM For The Super Bowl

BetMGM has all you need ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs – and will give you a risk-free bet of up to $1000 on your first bet, so having a bet on Super Bowl 57 will have a safety-net attached to it.

At BetMGM they have a stack of props bets to explore for the Super Bowl, plus they are available for NFL bettors in every US state

Also having a reputation for fast payouts and top customer service, there are many different reasons why US residents can fully trust BetMGM when it comes to betting on the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Main Reasons to Bet with BetMGM:

  • $1000 Risk-free bet first bet
  • More player props markets
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Parlay bonus increases
  • Refer a friend $50 cash-back
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
Join BetMGM Now
Topics  
Eagles News Uncategorized
Linkedin

Vlad G

Vlad has more than a decade of experience with sports betting in the USA, bringing you the latest reviews, bonus codes, news, odds, and other useful resources to help you have the best experience possible.
View All Posts By Vlad G

Vlad G

Linkedin
Vlad has more than a decade of experience with sports betting in the USA, bringing you the latest reviews, bonus codes, news, odds, and other useful resources to help you have the best experience possible.
View All Posts By Vlad G

Related To Eagles

News

BetRivers $500 Risk-Free Bet for Super Bowl 2023

Vlad G  •  49min
News
BetMGM Super Bowl Free Bets — Risk-Free First Bet Up To $1,000
Vlad G  •  53min
Eagles
Underappreciated Eagles: Zach Pascal
Paul Bowman  •  3h
Eagles
SUPER BOWL PREVIEW: Eagles-Chiefs
Jennifer McGraw  •  52min
Eagles
NFL Head Coaching Rumors: Are the Philadelphia Eagles About to Lose Both Coordinators After Super Bowl LVII?
Michael Lipinski  •  19h
Eagles
Betting Ideas for Super Bowl LVII: Eagles-Chiefs
Jennifer McGraw  •  21h
Eagles
Underappreciated Eagles: Marcus Epps
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 10 2023
More Eagles News