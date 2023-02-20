Phillies

Kevin Stocker Appears to be the Winner of the Phillies Radio Broadcaster Royal Rumble

Michael Lipinski
Kevin Stocker with John Kruk/YouTube

Ladies and gentlemen, it appears as though we have a winner of the 2022 Phillies radio broadcaster Royal Rumble! 

Stocker celebrating, probably.

While there has been no official word from the Phillies, MLB.com scribe Todd Zolecki let the cat out of the bag in the last few sentences on a recent piece about Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen’s charity beer initiative. (The article is worth your time, check it out here.)

“Andersen is not only back, but he will be broadcasting around 60 home games this season, which is more than last year. Kevin Stocker will be Franzke’s analyst for the remaining home games, plus 81 road games. Stocker had been in a four-man rotation last season with Michael Bourn, Chad Durbin, and Erik Kratz.”

Todd Zolecki via Phillies.com

So there ya have it, more LA and more Stocker. 

It’s not a surprise the Phillies went with Stocker as the other full-time analyst.  The former Phillies shortstop spent the majority of his post-playing career in the broadcast booth with the PAC-12 Network and CBS Sports, respectively.  Stocker is the most seasoned and professional of the quartet.  But, Stocker being the guy means no more broadcasting gems like this one from Michael Bourn:

Now, about that beer with Franzke and LA…

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Kevin Stocker Appears to be the Winner of the Phillies Radio Broadcaster Royal Rumble

Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Five Things to Keep an Eye on as Full Squad Workouts Begin
Michael Lipinski  •  8h
Phillies
2023 Phillies: Harper-less Lineup Obstacles
Tal Venada  •  22h
Phillies
Phillies Extend Jose Alvarado, Gain Team Control Through 2026
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 17 2023
Phillies
A Closer Look At The Phillies Non-Roster Invitees For 2023 Spring Training
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 16 2023
Phillies
Phillies Extend Dominguez
Maranda Jo Shinn  •  Feb 16 2023
Phillies
Phillies Spring Training: Five Things to Keep an Eye On Heading into Pitchers and Catchers.
Michael Lipinski  •  Feb 15 2023
More Phillies News