Mitch Jones makes Wings debut as the Philadelphia Wings Take apart Albany

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: There is a certain buzz going around the City of Philadelphia with the Eagles making the Super Bowl. All the other teams in the city are starting to catch on to the fun and that is what we had on Saturday night as the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League took on the Albany Firewolves from the Wells Fargo Center.

The Wings came into the game with a 2-4 record while Albany made their way to South Philly with a 2-3 record.

Albany started the scoring but the Wings would take over the rest of the night as they took a 3-1 lead.

During the game, the Philadelphia Wings would show support to the Philadelphia Eagles for making Super Bowl LVII.

This game would mark the debut of the newest player, Mitch Jones, who the Wings got via trade during the week. He would not disappoint as he scored two goals.

The Wings had been in full control of the game and Albany just did not have an answer for them.  Wings Goalie Zach Higgins was on point the entire night, making 39 saves on 44 shots.

Albany would attempt to make a comeback but it would not happen as the Wings would take apart the Albany Firebirds 13-5.

What is Next:

The Philadelphia Wings now stand at 3-4 on the season & their next game is Feb 18 at Buffalo. They will return to the Wells Fargo Center on March 4 against New York Riptide.

