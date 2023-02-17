Phillies Extend Jose Alvarado, Gain Team Control Through 2026

Just one day after the Phillies extended key reliever Seranthony Dominguez, the team has announced another extension.
On Friday, the team announced a three-year extension with left-hander Jose Alvarado
The Phillies have signed left-handed reliever José Alvarado to a three-year contract extension, taking him through 2025 with a club option for 2026, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced today.
Alvarado has had an up and down career. He can throw incredibly hard and pile up strikeouts, but he can also totally lose command and begin walking runners around the base.
In 2022, he was demoted to AAA for just that reason. He returned to the Phillies roster and became one of the team’s highest-leverage relievers.
Following his June return, the reliever threw 38 innings for the Phillies and allowed only seven earned runs, adding 64 strikeouts and only 14 walks. He also allowed just one home run during that time.
The Phillies are likely also looking to extend some of their other players, namely upcoming free agent Aaron Nola, but no word has been leaked on that front yet.