Phillies

Phillies Extend Jose Alvarado, Gain Team Control Through 2026

Paul Bowman
Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Just one day after the Phillies extended key reliever Seranthony Dominguez, the team has announced another extension.

On Friday, the team announced a three-year extension with left-hander Jose Alvarado

Alvarado has had an up and down career. He can throw incredibly hard and pile up strikeouts, but he can also totally lose command and begin walking runners around the base.

In 2022, he was demoted to AAA for just that reason. He returned to the Phillies roster and became one of the team’s highest-leverage relievers.

Following his June return, the reliever threw 38 innings for the Phillies and allowed only seven earned runs, adding 64 strikeouts and only 14 walks. He also allowed just one home run during that time.

The Phillies are likely also looking to extend some of their other players, namely upcoming free agent Aaron Nola, but no word has been leaked on that front yet.

Topics  
News Phillies Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To News

Eagles

Eagles Request To Interview Seattle Associate Head Coach Sean Desai

Paul Bowman  •  9min
Phillies
Phillies Extend Jose Alvarado, Gain Team Control Through 2026
Paul Bowman  •  51min
Eagles
Eagles Must Pit Camaraderie, Glory Against Money In Offseason
Paul Bowman  •  14h
Phillies
A Closer Look At The Phillies Non-Roster Invitees For 2023 Spring Training
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 16 2023
Sixers
3 Observations: Sixers Survive Against Cavs in Final Game Before All-Star Break
Matt Gregan  •  Feb 15 2023
Eagles
NFL Head Coaching News: Jonathan Gannon Officially Named Head Coach In Arizona
Jennifer McGraw  •  Feb 14 2023
Eagles
Chris Maragos Awarded $43.5 Million In Lawsuit
Paul Bowman  •  Feb 14 2023
More News News