Phillies Rule 5 Draft Pick Set to Report Spring Training

Noah Song. Image: United States Naval Academy Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies Rule 5 Draft pick Noah Song has been transferred by the United States Navy from active duty to select reserves allowing the 25-year old to pursue his baseball career.

A product of the United States Naval Academy, Song was originally selected in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Boston Red Sox. Scouts projected Song as a potential first round draft pick if it weren’t for his commitment to the Navy.  The righty pitched in seven games for the Single-A Lowell Spinners in 2019 registering a 1.06 ERA with 19 K, 5 BB, and a.882 WHIP.  The Navy came calling immediately following the 2019 season, ordering Song to report to flight school. 

Current Phillies’ president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was instrumental in drafting Song during his time with Boston.  

Per MLB Rule 5 Draft rules, Song will have to be placed on the active roster and stay there all season or placed on waivers and offered back to Boston if he clears waivers.  Song is not currently on the 40-man roster however the Phillies will need to add him prior to first pitch on Opening Day.  

It’s a fascinating storyline to follow as Spring Training kicks into high gear.

