Ron Jaworski, Michael Vick Among 2022 National Quarterback Club Hall of Fame Class

The National Quarterback Club announced on February 1 who would be included in their 2022 Hall of Fame Class.
Though only three players were selected, two of them have ties to the Philadelphia Eagles: Ron Jaworski and Michael Vick.
Brad Johnson is the third inductee.
While neither Jaworski nor Vick started their careers with the Birds, they both consider themselves Eagles and are often associated with the team.
Jaworski was originally a second-round pick of the Rams in 1973. He appeared in 24 games over four seasons with the team, posting 719 passing yards with just one touchdown and eight interceptions.
After his fourth year with the Rams, the Eagles acquired Jaworski in a trade where they sent the Rams Charle Young. Young had been an All-Pro player in 1973 and a Pro Bowl selection in ’73, ’74 and ’75. He would never again have a season as good as his first three years with Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, Jaworski turned his career around by becoming the starting quarterback under Dick Vermeil.
Over the next 10 seasons, Jaworski would start 137 games and post a 69-67-1 record with the Eagles. He’d throw for 26,963 yards and 175 touchdowns despite being sacked more than any other quarterback in the league in three of those seasons (1977, 1982, 1983).
Jaworski won the Bert Bell Award in 1980 and was named to the Pro Bowl that same season. The Eagles also made their first Super Bowl appearance that season. He held the franchise records for all-time wins, passing yards, pass completions and passing touchdowns until Donovan McNabb broke those records.
He was replaced by Randall Cunningham in 1986 and played the final three seasons of his career with Miami (1987-88) and Kansas City (1989).
Of course, Jaws is also a sports personality in the Philadelphia area and was a long-time co-owner of the Philadelphia Soul in the Arena Football League (which went defunct in 2020 but is in the midst of a potential revival).
As for Vick, he was the first overall pick in the 2001 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He was a sensation becoming a quarterback that was so strong and elusive as a runner that it added an incredible wrinkle into the team’s offense.
In 2007, however, Vick plead guilty in a dog fighting charges and was sent to prison and suspended by the league.
Following his rehabilitation and reinstating by the league, coach Tony Dungey mentored Vick and Eagles starting quarterback Donovan McNabb suggested signing the quarterback. The team did so and when McNabb struggled at the end of the season, the team traded him to Washington.
This left Vick as the starter for the Eagles. In that next season (2010) Vick led the Eagles to a 10-6 record, earning the Comeback Player of the Year and Bert Bell Awards as well as a Pro Bowl selection.
Overall, he recorded 9,984 passing yards and 57 touchdowns in just 42 starts with the Eagles. He also added 1,998 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns in those games.
Vick played parts of five seasons with the Eagles and was eventually replaced by Nick Foles.
Jaworski and Vick join fellow former Eagles quarterbacks Roman Gabriel (2020) and Donovan McNabb (2021) as players who have also been inducted into the NQBC Hall of Fame in recent years.
The inductions ceremony will take place on Friday, February 24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.