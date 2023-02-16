Rumor: Philadelphia Eagles Interested in Vance Joseph for Open DC Job

Let’s call it a trade?!?
According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to replace now Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathon Gannon as Birds’ DC. Joseph, who is still under contract in the desert, could be blocked by Arizona from interviewing for any potential DC openings. The Eagles have not formally requested to interview the 50-year old Joseph.
Joseph has spent the past four seasons as the Cards’ defensive coordinator under former coach Kliff Kingsbury. Prior to joining Arizona, Johnson spent two years as head coach of the Denver Broncos compiling an 11-21 record. Joseph’s professional defensive coaching resume dates back to 2005 when he joined San Francisco as an assistant defensive backs coach.
The Eagles will have some competition if they want to interview Joseph for the DC opening. Despite a rumor that former head coach Rex Ryan is the favorite to take over as DC, Denver –who fired Joseph as head coach in 2018– have reportedly submitted a formal request to conduct an interview for their open DC position.
Eagles defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is believed to be the in-house front runner to take over for Gannon. Joseph is the first, and so far the only, external name to surface in the Eagles search for their next DC.