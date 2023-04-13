Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Cincinnati Reds (4-7)- Game 13 Preview

Michael Lipinski

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road on Thursday to take on (again) the Cincinnati Reds from Great American Ballpark in Ohio.  The two teams matched up last week in Philadelphia, the Phillies took the series two games-to-one.  

Thursday evening’s matchup will be a rematch of Saturday, April 8 when the Phils’ Bailey Falter takes on the Reds’ Nick Lodolo.  In that game, Lodolo pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 for the Reds.  The Phillies ultimately won the game with an incredible three-run ninth inning rally capped off by a Brandon Marsh walk off single. 

First pitch from the “Queen City” is set for 6:40 PM/Eastern. 

When: Thursday, April 13

Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH

First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT 

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy and John Kruk

Pitching Matchup

PHI– Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/8 vs CIN, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 K
CIN– Nick Lodolo (1-0. 1.50 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/8 at PHI, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K

Today’s Lineup

TBD

Keep an Eye On…

  • Brandon Marsh is slashing .364/.364/.909 with 1 HR and 4 RBIs this season. The question remains, will Phillies manager Rob Thomson pull the trigger and make Marsh the everyday center fielder?
  • Cincinnati starter Nick Lodolo was masterful in his last outing against the Phillies. The 25-year old threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 before the Reds ‘pen imploded in the 9th inning.
  • Philadelphia starter Bailey Falter hasn’t gone beyond the 5th inning this season. Falter threw 72-pitches in 5.1 innings on April 2 and 86-pitches in 5 innings on April 8.
  • Philadelphia relievers are 3-3 on the season with a 6.65 ERA. As a group, the Phils’ bullpen has allowed nine home runs this season.
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Writer: Michael Lipinski

News & Notes: Philadelphia Phillies Injury Update

Michael Lipinski  •  42min
Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Cincinnati Reds (4-7)- Game 13 Preview
Michael Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies’ Bryce Harper Working Out at First Base
Michael Lipinski  •  15h
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Phillies receive their National League championship rings
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 9 2023
Phillies
Darick Hall to IR, Phillies Recall Kody Clemens
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 7 2023
Phillies
Series Preview: Cincinatti Reds (3-2) at Philadelphia Phillies (1-5)
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 7 2023
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury Update: Harper Took Live BP on Tuesday in the Bronx
Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 5 2023
More Phillies News