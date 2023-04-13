Philadelphia Phillies (4-8) at Cincinnati Reds (4-7)- Game 13 Preview

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road on Thursday to take on (again) the Cincinnati Reds from Great American Ballpark in Ohio. The two teams matched up last week in Philadelphia, the Phillies took the series two games-to-one.
Thursday evening’s matchup will be a rematch of Saturday, April 8 when the Phils’ Bailey Falter takes on the Reds’ Nick Lodolo. In that game, Lodolo pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 for the Reds. The Phillies ultimately won the game with an incredible three-run ninth inning rally capped off by a Brandon Marsh walk off single.
First pitch from the “Queen City” is set for 6:40 PM/Eastern.
When: Thursday, April 13
Where: Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, OH
First Pitch: 6:40 PM/EDT
Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker
Telecast: NBCSP+ with Tom McCarthy and John Kruk
PHI– Bailey Falter (0-1, 2.61 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/8 vs CIN, 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 2 KCIN– Nick Lodolo (1-0. 1.50 ERA) | Last Outing: ND, 4/8 at PHI, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K
TBD