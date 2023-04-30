Phillies

Report: Bryce Harper to Join the Phillies Lineup on Tuesday If Cleared

Michael Lipinski
Photo via Getty Images

According to a report from The Athletic’s Matt Gelb, injured Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter/outfielder Bryce Harper could be in the lineup on Tuesday in Los Angeles.  

Yes, Tuesday.

Harper will meet with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday morning, if the slugger is cleared the expectation is he will be in the lineup when the Phillies take on the Dodgers on Tuesday night in Chavez Ravine.  No rehab assignments here, right to the big club. 

The 30-year-old is 160-days removed from Tommy John surgery and has been amping up his workload heading towards a potential return to the lineup.  Harper’s timetable, originally set for post-All-Star break, has been accelerating throughout the first month of the season.  He recently began sliding, the last hurdle before being cleared according to the Phillies organization.  

There’s no truth to the rumor that white smoke will begin emanating from Citizens Bank Park once Harper is cleared to play. 

