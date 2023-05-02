Phillies

Bryce is Back! Harper Batting Third in Return to the Phillies Lineup

Michael Lipinski
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s now officially official.  Bryce is back. 

The Philadelphia Phillies have submitted their lineup card for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is penciled in.  Harper will DH and bat third in his 2023 season debut.  

Harper’s return to the lineup 160-days removed from Tommy John surgery is nothing short of remarkable.  The former NL MVP was expected to be out until after the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, however he was able to ramp up his rehab and miss only 30-games.  

It’s superhuman.  

Harper will remain as the designated hitter while he continues his rehab from surgery.  He will likely play a variety of roles once he is cleared to throw in game situations including playing first base.  

Welcome back, MV3! 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Philly Born, Jersey Made. Rutgers Alum. Current editor of Philadelphia Phillies coverage on Sports Talk Philly. I provide fair, non-baised coverage of Philadelphia sports. No bullshit hot takes "for the fans by the fans" nonsense. Readers deserve better than that. I miss writers like Stan Hochman and Phil Jasner. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
