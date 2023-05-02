Bryce is Back! Harper Batting Third in Return to the Phillies Lineup

It’s now officially official. Bryce is back.
The Phillies reinstated Bryce Harper from the 10-day injured list prior to tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. To make room for Harper on the 26-man roster, outfielder Jake Cave was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley following last night’s game.— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 2, 2023
The Philadelphia Phillies have submitted their lineup card for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is penciled in. Harper will DH and bat third in his 2023 season debut.
The lineup. #RingTheBell 📺: @NBCSPhilly📻: @SportsRadioWIP📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbUut // https://t.co/vgbMhIN0El pic.twitter.com/AsN7BjsTrY— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 2, 2023
Harper’s return to the lineup 160-days removed from Tommy John surgery is nothing short of remarkable. The former NL MVP was expected to be out until after the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, however he was able to ramp up his rehab and miss only 30-games.
It’s superhuman.
Harper will remain as the designated hitter while he continues his rehab from surgery. He will likely play a variety of roles once he is cleared to throw in game situations including playing first base.
Welcome back, MV3!