Philadelphia Phillies (23-27) at Atlanta Braves (31-19): Game 51 Preview

Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to rebound on Friday night from a brutal loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday in Cobb County.  The 8-5 loss to the Braves put the Phillies four-games under .500 and eight back of Atlanta in the NL East.  

The Phillies will look for Taijuan Walker to make another quality start.  The Phillies lefty pitched admirably on three-days rest in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chicago.  Walker has been up and down for the Phillies this season, but three of his last four starts have found the sixth inning.  No stranger to the Braves, Walker has a 1-2 record with a 7.31 ERA in his last five starts against Atlanta.  

The Braves will throw 24-year-old lefty Jared Shuster in game two of the four-game set.  Shuster has been scuffling this season for Atlanta posting a 1-2 record with a 5.49 ERA.  He has only pitched into and through the sixth once this season, his last start against Seattle. Shuster has never faced the Phillies. 

First pitch is set for 7:20 PM from Truist Park in the unincorporated hamlet of Cumberland, Cobb County, GA. 

When: Friday, May 26

Where: Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

First Pitch: 7:20 PM

Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke and Kevin Stocker

Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia with Tom McCarthy on play-by-play

Pitching Matchup

PHI: Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.79 ERA) | Last Outing: No Decision, 5/21 vs CHC- 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

ATL: Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.49 ERA) | Last Outing: Win, 5/21 vs SEA– 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR

Now Batting

PHI: TBD

