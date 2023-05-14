Phillies Final: Phillies Win Fifth Straight

The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen threw five innings of one run baseball and Bryce Harper crushed a second deck home run to aid in a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The win was the Phillies fifth straight and sealed a series victory over the Rox.
Phillies starter Ranger Suarez made his first start of the season after an extended stint on the injured list. The Phillies lefty was on a pitch count, he went four innings and allowed three earned runs. The return of Suarez was a welcome sight for the Phillies as it now solidifies the starting rotation and bullpen roles.
Rockies starter Ryan Feltner was absolutely terrible. Feltner allowed four runs during the 1st inning in which the Phillies batted around. He left the game after taking a Nick Castellanos line drive off of his head (he was okay).
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
PHI T1: Nick Castellanos since to LF, Trea Turner scores (PHI-1, COL-0)
PHI T1: Alec Bohm singles to CF, Bryce Harper & Castellanos score (PHI-3, COL-0)
PHI T1: Kody Clemens grounds out to first, Kyle Schwarber scores (PHI-4, COL-0)
COL B2: Alan Trejo sacrifice fly to RF, Ryan McMahon scores (PHI-4, COL-1)
COL B3: C.J. Cron doubles (9) to LF, Jurickson Profar scores (PHI-4, COL-2)
COL B3: McMahon doubles (11) to CF, Cron scores (PHI-4, COL-3)
PHI T8: Garrett Stubbs singles to LF, Clemens scores (PHI-5, COL-3)
COL B8: Ezequiel Tovar grounds out, Cron scores (PHI-5, COL-4)
PHI T9: Harper homers (2) to RF, Turner scores (PHI-7, COL-4)
WP: Connor Brogdon (2-0, 2.61 ERA) | LP: Ryan Feltner (2-3, 5.86 ERA) | SV: Gregory Soto (1, 4.00 ERA)TOG: 2:51 | Attendance: 34,006