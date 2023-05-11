Phillies Final: Phils’ Score Late, Sweep Blue Jays out of Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Phillies scored in the 9th and 10th innings, respectively, to comeback and sweep the Toronto Blue Jays out of Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.
The story of the game was the pitching from both teams.
Toronto starter Kevin Gausman was electric. The 32-year-old righty struck out nine Phillies and scattered three hits and no runs over six innings. He left the game as the apparent winner thanks to a Brandon Belt solo homer to lead-off the 5th inning.
Phillies’ starter Zack Wheeler had his best outing of the season going seven innings, struck out seven Jays and only allowed one run –the homer to Belt. It was a much needed sign that things were turning for the Phils’ ace.
Despite the excellent performance, Wheeler was earmarked for the loss until the Phils’ bats woke up in the 9th.
J.T. Realmuto tied the game with a laser RBI double to left field. The Phillies took advantage of a 10th inning throwing error by Bo Bichette to win the game in dramatic fashion and sweep the Blue Jays in a quick two-game set.
Here’s a closer look at how they scored, stats and facts from the game, and what’s on deck for the Phillies.
TOR T5: Brandon Belt homers (2) to right center field (TOR-1, PHI-0)
PHI B9: J.T. Realmuto doubles (9) to LF, Bryce Harper scores (TOR-1, PHI-1)
PHI B10: Bryce Harper grounds into a fielder’s choice, Edmundo Sosa scores on a throwing error by SS Bo Bichette (TOR-1, PHI-2)
WP: Craig Kimbrel (2-1, 7.07 ERA) | LP: Tim Mayza (1-1, 1.42 ERA)
TOG: 2:56 | Attendance: 31,758
Players of the Game: • PHI SP Zack Wheeler: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K • TOR SP Kevin Gausman: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/l7ITBqEaLo— Broad St. Baseball – Talkin’ Phillies Baseball (@BaseballBroadSt) May 10, 2023
The Phillies are off on Thursday before heading to the Rocky Mountains for a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The Phillies will get some relief in the starting rotation when they reach Denver, injured lefty Ranger Suarez is set to return and start Saturday’s game.